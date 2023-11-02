Dubai Duty-Free Employees to Cycle Across Namibia for Charity

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 2 — Three Dubai Duty-Free employees are gearing up for an inspiring charity challenge as they prepare to cycle across Namibia, all in the name of raising funds for the Physically Active Youth (PAY), an after-school centre located in Katutura, Namibia.

Akram Ahmedov, Glenda Sagun, and Nelvin Tesoro are set to join a group of dedicated cyclists embarking on a six-day journey from November 4 to 10, 2023. The breathtaking route will lead them through remarkable locations, including the Skeleton Coast National Park, Save the Rhino camp, the Huab River area, the Erongo Mountains, and Onguma Nature Reserve.

This remarkable initiative is orchestrated by Gulf for Good, a Dubai-based charitable organization committed to supporting programs that foster physical activity, digital literacy, and robotics for underprivileged youth. All proceeds from this challenge will be channelled towards fortifying these programs at PAY and expanding their reach to the Orange Babies Centre in Agste Laan.

Dubai Duty-Free has long been a stalwart supporter of corporate social responsibility endeavours, and the company’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, expressed his utmost pride in the three employees undertaking this formidable challenge. He remarked, “We are proud that three of our staff members will represent Dubai Duty-Free in this charity cycling challenge and get involved in supporting this community. Best of luck to all cyclists for what is a challenging but exciting opportunity.”

In anticipation of the challenge, the three cyclists have been rigorously training to build their endurance and strength. The demanding journey will require them to spend up to seven hours per day in the saddle, traversing diverse terrains. They are steadfast in their determination to conquer this challenge and raise substantial funds for PAY and the Orange Babies Centre.

The Dubai Duty-Free Cycle Namibia challenge serves as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to social responsibility and its unwavering support for disadvantaged youth. It also stands as a celebration of the indomitable human spirit and the unifying power of cycling, which brings people from all walks of life together in pursuit of a common goal.