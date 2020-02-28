DStv Boosts the Step Up Offer with Higher Reward

Windhoek, Feb 28-With DStv’s February Pay and get Upgraded Step Up offer coming to a close at the end of this month, DStv customers need not fret because the deals keep coming! From Monday 1 March, active Access, Family and Compact, customers who upgrade to a higher package will be bumped up to an even higher package at no extra cost.

“In line with our mission to add value and enrich the lives of our customers, and with the positive response we received from the initial Step-Up deal, we wanted to up the stakes with a greater offer” says MultiChoice Managing Director, Roger Gertze. “We understand that now that viewers have experienced the quality entertainment that sits on higher packages, there’s an appetite to view more of the top-class content that DStv has on its platforms”

Active DStv customers on the Access, Family and Compact bouquets need only upgrade to the package above their current package to experience what’s on offer in the package even higher to that. Compact Plus customers will continue to have access to content on the Premium package during the offer period.

This March there is something for everyone on DStv. Upgraded customers will be able to enjoy world-class sporting action together with original local content, international movies, series, telenovelas, music shows, news and kids’ entertainment on the Step Up and Boost offer.

Compact Customers who upgrade to Compact Plus will be boosted to Premium, where they can experience a dynamic world of high-end entertainment. Don’t miss out on M-Net’s (DStv Channel 102) new thriller The Prodigal Son on Wednesdays at 21:00 which follows Malcolm Bright, a former FBI profiler and, the son of a serial killer who suspects that he himself might become a sociopath. Look out for Liam Neeson in the high-impact action thriller, Cold Pursuit on also M-Net. For family friendly fun, watch the classic Toy Story trilogy on Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122) on Fridays at 20:00 from Friday, 13 March.

From Saturday, 28 March, classic car lovers who upgrade from the Family package to Compact will have access to Compact Plus and will be able to catch Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars on Discovery (DStv Channel 121) at 20:00. The documentary series will take viewers on a search for iconic cars that are restored and sold for high profit. True-Crime fans can catch the seventh season premiere of the CBS Justice (DStv Channel 170) show, Murder Made Me Famous from Tuesday 24 March at 20:00 CAT. The series recounts true-life crimes that became headline-making news. The cases covered in season 7 include Pablo Escobar, The Boston Strangler and The Nurse Killer.

Access customers who upgrade to Family can sample the wide range of local content, movies and sports on DStv Compact. The popular comedy-crime series, Carter returns to Universal TV (DStv Channel 117) on Friday, 20 March at 20:00. Jerry O’Connell stars as actor-turned-detective Harley Carter as season two of the hit comedy drama gets underway this month, opening with Harley’s first solo case as a PI. The world’s biggest motoring show, Top Gear, screeches back on BBC Brit (DStv Channel 120) with a brand-new season on Thursday, 5 March at 20:00. Fresh from the success of their first season together, Top Gear’s new line up of presenters – Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness, and Chris Harris – get up to even more mischief as they travel the globe in pursuit of motoring mayhem.

For more information on this limited offer and the great content you can watch, as well as other products and services, visit www.dstvafrica.com.

