Driving Growth: Nedbank Namibia Welcomes Shaun Lahner as Head of Strategy

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 23 — Shaun Lahner, the newly appointed Head of Strategy, Business Development, and Research at Nedbank Namibia, emerges as a beacon of innovation and strategic insight in the dynamic realm of banking and finance. With over a decade of extensive experience in the financial services industry, Lahner’s trajectory has spanned significant roles both locally and internationally, positioning him to steer Nedbank Namibia through a period of potential growth and innovation.

Lahner describes his professional journey as “an exciting adventure, albeit not for the faint of heart.” With a background in finance that spans more than a decade, Lahner has intentionally transitioned into sell-side research at a local stockbroker, aiming to deepen his understanding of the fundamentals of the trade.

Nedbank Namibia benefits from Lahner’s diverse expertise, as his portfolio extends beyond traditional boundaries. His responsibilities encompass a wide spectrum, including idea generation, strategic planning, and the driving of business development initiatives.

Central to Lahner’s vision for Nedbank is a commitment to a profound understanding of the business and the application of strategic thought for sustainable growth. He underscores the significance of collaboration with talented individuals, the development of strategies aligned with the company’s values, and a substantial contribution to the betterment of stakeholders and Namibia as a whole.

Lahner adopts a multifaceted approach to strategy, focusing on diversification, digital transformation, and client-centricity. These pillars resonate seamlessly with Nedbank’s overarching vision to become a respected financial services provider in Africa.

Beyond corporate strategies, Lahner champions financial literacy and inclusion, aligning with the Bank of Namibia’s efforts to promote inclusivity. His leadership style reflects a profound understanding of industry dynamics, prioritizing client experience, adherence to ethical practices, and a commitment to continuous learning.

In striking a balance between his high-powered role and personal life, Lahner finds solace in spending time with loved ones, engaging in physical exercise, travelling, and pursuing intellectual interests. Drawing inspiration from various sources, including formal studies and impactful books like “The End of Money” and “The Age of Menace” by David Buckham, Robyn Wilkinson, and Christiaan Straeuli, Lahner embodies a holistic and well-rounded approach to both his professional and personal pursuits.