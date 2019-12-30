Dortmund signs Haaland from Salzburg

BERLIN, Dec. 30 -- Youth talent Erling Haaland has completed his move to Dortmund from the Austrian side Salzburg, the Bundesliga outfit confirmed on Sunday. As the most exciting young player at center forward in Europe, Haaland has regularly demonstrated his quality over the last few months. The 19-year-old Norwegian has scored 16 goals in 14 league matches for Salzburg and provided assists for six more, while having scored eight times in six Champions League games and providing one assist. "I had the feeling that I definitely wanted to transfer to this club, take this path and play in the incredible atmosphere that Dortmund provides in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I literally cannot wait to get started," said Haaland. According to Dortmund, Haaland has penned a contract until June 30, 2024. The German side didn't disclose the transfer fee. "Despite interest from many other top clubs in Europe, Erling Haaland has opted for the sporting challenge that BVB is able to offer as well as the opportunities we presented him with. Our persistence has paid off," said Borussia Dortmund's Chief Executive Officer, Hans-Joachim Watzke. Xinhau