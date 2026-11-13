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Dominican Republic to replace U.S. at FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar
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Dominican Republic to replace U.S. at FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar

November 13, 2026

DOHA, Nov. 13 — The Dominican Republic will play the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar following the United States’ withdrawal, FIFA announced on Thursday. Football’s global governing body confirmed that the U.S. had withdrawn from the tournament due to security concerns in the Middle East.

Under the competition regulations, FIFA has the discretion to decide whether to appoint a replacement team in the event of a withdrawal. The Dominican Republic had finished as the highest-ranked non-qualified team in Group E of the regional CONCACAF qualifying competition.

“Following consultation with CONCACAF, FIFA’s Bureau of the Youth Boys’ Competitions Committee confirmed the Dominican Republic Football Association as the replacement participating member association in accordance with the tournament regulations,” read a FIFA statement.

The Dominican Republic will join Group J alongside Montenegro, Chile and Algeria. The competition will run from November 19 to December 13, with 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage.

The tournament format and group-stage qualification rules will remain unchanged following the replacement. China is drawn in Group H with Spain, Fiji and Morocco, and will open its campaign against Spain on November 20.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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