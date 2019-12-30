Doctor murder case transfered to procuratorate

BEIJING, Dec. 30 -- A highly attended case involving the murder of a doctor in Beijing was transfered to a local procuratorate on Monday for examination before prosecution, said the Beijing Municipal People's Procuratorate. The suspect, named Sun Wenbin, was arrested on Friday for murdering Yang Wen, a doctor with the General Hospital of CAAC. Police has concluded the investigation into the case and transfered it to the third branch of the Beijing Municipal People's Procuratorate on the charge of intentional homicide. Xinhau