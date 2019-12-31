Divorce drama “Marriage Story” to land in Chinese theaters

BEIJING, Dec. 31 -- "Marriage Story," a critically acclaimed American comedy drama that portrays both sides of a messy divorce, is set to land in Chinese theaters, of which the date is yet to be announced, the film's official Weibo account said. Written and Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, the film is an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together. "Marriage Story" is nominated in six categories for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, the divorce drama had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29, 2019 and boasts a score of 8.7 out of 10 on Chinese film review platform Douban based on more than 68,000 reviews. Xinhau