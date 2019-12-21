Diego Forlan to coach Uruguay’s Penarol

MONTEVIDEO, Dec. 21 -- Former Manchester United and Uruguay international striker Diego Forlan was Friday named head coach of boyhood club Penarol. The 40-year-old will replace Diego Lopez, whose contract expired after the completion of the Uruguayan domestic season last weekend. "Penarol welcomes Diego Forlan as the new first-team coach. It's a pleasure to welcome you home," Penarol said on social media. Forlan, who was capped 112 times for Uruguay, retired from football in August after a professional career spanning more than two decades. He has not yet had experience as a manager. "To have my first managerial experience at a club the size of Penarol is more than I dreamed of," he said. Forlan was voted the best player of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in which the Celeste reached the semifinals. He was also a key member of the Uruguay team that won the 2011 Copa America in Argentina. His career included spells at Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Villarreal. He returned to Penarol as a player in 2015 and 2016, scoring eight goals in 30 league outings. Penarol finished runners up in this year's first division title race after losing 1-0 to champions Nacional in the competition decider last Sunday. Xinhau