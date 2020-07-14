Development Bank of Namibia suspends an additional three employees.

Windhoek, July 14-The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) has suspended an additional three employees as a result of its investigation into alleged misconduct in allocating finance, announced at the end of April 2020.



Speaking about the investigation, DBN Spokesperson Di-Anna Grobler said if there are alleged irregularities, the Bank will follow through with investigation of the matter and take appropriate steps to ensure that the integrity of the Bank is preserved. She stated that the current investigation is in its final stages and the Bank will make appropriate announcements when it is concluded.



NDN Reporter