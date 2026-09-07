Trending Now
Home International Destroyer Kang Kon fully commissioned into DPRK navy: KCNA
Destroyer Kang Kon fully commissioned into DPRK navy: KCNA
International

Destroyer Kang Kon fully commissioned into DPRK navy: KCNA

September 7, 2026

PYONGYANG, Sept. 7 — The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a commissioning ceremony for its destroyer Kang Kon in the eastern port city of Wonsan on Sunday, with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, attending the ceremony, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

During the ceremony, Jo Chun Ryong, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of the WPK Central Committee, delivered a report on preparations for commissioning the warship, saying “the destroyer’s combat efficiency and reliability have been comprehensively verified through multiple-stage professional assessments and tests,” the report said.

In his speech, Kim said that “the destroyer Kang Kon is an outcome of the DPRK’s self-respect, will and strong spirit to defend its rights and interests.” He described the warship as a comprehensive manifestation of the country’s economic, defense, scientific and technological capabilities, the report added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Russia blames Ukraine for Starobelsk College attack, citing...

May 23, 2026

Tanzania launches district industrial parks, targets 6.5 mln...

January 25, 2026

White House threatens to “unleash hell” on Iran

March 26, 2026

Malawi bans export of raw materials in mining...

October 22, 2025

Xi, Trump hold phone talks

June 9, 2025

IAEA acknowledges threat to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power...

March 24, 2026

U.S. protest prompts Israel to lift Ben Gurion...

July 15, 2026

SADC calls for energy diversification to boost regional...

February 25, 2026

Venezuela announces oil deal with U.S.

August 29, 2026

Mexico to send another humanitarian aid shipment to...

March 21, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.