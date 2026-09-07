Destroyer Kang Kon fully commissioned into DPRK navy: KCNA

PYONGYANG, Sept. 7 — The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a commissioning ceremony for its destroyer Kang Kon in the eastern port city of Wonsan on Sunday, with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, attending the ceremony, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

During the ceremony, Jo Chun Ryong, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of the WPK Central Committee, delivered a report on preparations for commissioning the warship, saying “the destroyer’s combat efficiency and reliability have been comprehensively verified through multiple-stage professional assessments and tests,” the report said.

In his speech, Kim said that “the destroyer Kang Kon is an outcome of the DPRK’s self-respect, will and strong spirit to defend its rights and interests.” He described the warship as a comprehensive manifestation of the country’s economic, defense, scientific and technological capabilities, the report added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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