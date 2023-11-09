Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Derby County’s Rising Star, Ryan Nyambe, Gears Up for Namibian World Cup Qualifiers
Derby County’s Rising Star, Ryan Nyambe, Gears Up for Namibian World Cup Qualifiers
Sports

Derby County’s Rising Star, Ryan Nyambe, Gears Up for Namibian World Cup Qualifiers

November 9, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 9 — In a momentous turn of events, Derby County’s defensive powerhouse, Ryan Nyambe, has clinched a coveted call-up to represent Namibia in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. This marks a significant milestone for the 25-year-old footballer, a testament to his stellar performances and unwavering commitment on the pitch.

Since joining Derby County as a free agent in September, Nyambe has been a linchpin in the Rams’ defensive strategy. His adept defensive skills, coupled with impeccable positional awareness and a knack for contributing to the attack, have swiftly endeared him to fans at Pride Park Stadium. His selection for the Namibian squad is a well-deserved accolade, underscoring not only his prowess but also the calibre of talent nurtured within the Derby County setup.

While Nyambe’s international duty will undoubtedly leave a void in Derby County’s defensive lineup, his call-up is a resounding endorsement of the club’s ability to attract and cultivate top-tier talents. It also underscores the fierce competition within the Championship, providing a fertile ground for players like Nyambe to showcase their skills and garner global recognition.

As Nyambe prepares to don the national colours in Group H matches against Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome Principe, both Derby County and its supporters will be closely monitoring his performances during the World Cup Qualifiers. The fervent hope is for Namibia’s success and the continued ascent of their star defender. Nyambe’s exposure to international competition promises to be a valuable asset upon his return to club duties, enriching both his individual development and contributing to Derby County’s pursuit of excellence.

Post Views: 66
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kangweru Tops 10 Men Beats United Stars 1-0.

May 1, 2021

Namibia Premier League top 8 competition kicks off

February 21, 2019

Pine Pienaar to assist Namibia with defence in...

April 24, 2023

Nam Invitational team goes down fighting against the...

September 23, 2018

Botswana targeting two medals at Tokyo Olympics

July 16, 2021

Team Namibia arrives in Berlin ahead of IPC...

June 26, 2018

Namibia takes positives from loss to New Zealand

September 16, 2023

Mannetti laments poor performance at AFCON

July 2, 2019

President Geingob expresses condolences to the Boois family.

September 13, 2020

Nam Power wins Women’s Team Stage Three at...

March 20, 2023