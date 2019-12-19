Dengue fever death toll climbs to 141 in Bangladesh this year

DHAKA, Dec. 19 -- The Bangladeshi government has confirmed 12 more deaths from dengue fever, bringing the total number of fatalities to 141 so far this year. According to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) received Thursday, the deaths included two in April, six in June, 35 in July, 82 in August, 13 in September and three in October. From Dec. 1 to 18, according to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 1,083 more dengue cases were recorded after 4,011 in November, 8,143 in October, 16,856 in September and 52,636 in August, which were more than the total number of patients in any past year. The number of dengue fever patients stood at 10,148 last year and 26 of them died. The reported dengue cases have reached 101,145 so far this year. Xinhau