Demonstration against BDF Shooting pointless:Hengari.



Windhoek, Nov 12- – planned demonstrations against the Botswana Defence Force on Namibian soil and petition to the Head of State by individuals following the fatal shootings of 5 November 2020 are pointless and wholly misplaced. Unquestionably, the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia under Article 21 guarantees freedom of peaceful assembly and without arms, including freedom of association, the President press secretary Dr Alfredo Hengari said in a statement released this afternoon.

“Crucially, President Hage G. Geingob who served as Chairperson of the 1989 Constituent Assembly responsible for drafting the Namibian Constitution will continue to defend the Constitution. Still, when the Government and the President in particular is attending to matters in an urgent manner, blatantly politicized demonstrations can become an unwelcome

distraction”, he explained.

Hengari believes that the planned demonstration against the Botswana Defence Force on Namibian soil and the petition to the President is unnecessary, because, the family of the four deceased members of the Nchindo family reached out to the him and requested to see President Hage G. Geingob. When President Geingob received the request for a meeting in the morning of 10 November 2020, arrangements for the family to

come to The Presidency were made immediately.

It deserves emphasis that the President met with the family in record time on 10 November 2020, an occasion during which the bereaved family stated its case and

version of what had transpired at length. In a transparent meeting, fully

open to the media, and in keeping with our traditions of access to

information and press freedom, President Geingob and the High-Level

Government delegation listened with empathy and patience to the

concerns and requests of the family, which included assistance with burial

and an investigation with regard to what exactly transpired on that fateful

night of 5 November 2020.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info