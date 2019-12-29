Dem highlights difference within GOP over Trump impeachment trial strategy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29 -- Republicans in the U.S. Senate have "severe misgivings" about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's strategy to coordinate with the White House in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to be held by the chamber, a Democratic senator has said. "I've talked to anywhere from five to 10 of my colleagues who have very severe misgivings about the direction that Mitch McConnell is going in denying a full, fair proceeding with witnesses and documents," Richard Blumenthal, Democrat from Connecticut, was quoted by The Hill news portal as saying in a news briefing Thursday. Trump was impeached on Dec. 18 by the Democratic-controlled House over what impeachment supporters said was his abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress during the ensuing House impeachment inquiry. The Senate is expected in January to hold the impeachment trial to decide whether to convict the president and remove him from office. While the Democrats have urged Republicans to call witnesses including current and former senior White House officials and demanded relevant documents, McConnell - although not ruling out calling witnesses - has indicated a quick process to acquit Trump. "Everything I do during this, I'm coordinating with White House counsel," McConnell said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Dec. 12. "There'll be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this." Commenting on those remarks, Lisa Murkowski, Republican senator representing Alaska, said in an interview Tuesday with an NBC affiliate in Alaska she was "disturbed." "To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so when I heard what Leader McConnell has said, I happened to think that further confused the process," Murkowski said. Blumenthal said his hope is that Republicans "will say publicly what Senator Murkowski did, and really hold Mitch McConnell accountable." The House has yet to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has said she is waiting for the rules governing the trial to be set, expressing fairness concerns. Xinhau