Deep-South Resources Appoints Knight Piésold for Haib Copper ESIA

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 18 — Deep-South Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DSM) has officially announced the appointment of Knight Piésold Consulting to oversee an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Haib Copper project in southern Namibia.

The ESIA represents a fundamental prerequisite for the Feasibility Study for the project, which will ultimately support the application for a Mining License. This comprehensive ESIA encompasses environmental, social, and hydrogeological feasibility studies, in addition to a comprehensive public participation program.

Knight Piésold, an established engineering and environmental consulting firm with over a century of experience, is well-positioned to manage this pivotal task. With a presence in Namibia and a distinguished portfolio of over 400 mining projects worldwide, Knight Piésold brings a wealth of expertise to the table.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company with a specific focus on copper projects. The company possesses the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds a stake in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt region of Zambia.

The selection of Knight Piésold to conduct the ESIA for the Haib Copper project marks a significant stride forward for Deep-South Resources. The ESIA plays a crucial role in the Feasibility Study and is instrumental in ensuring that the project is developed in an environmentally sustainable and responsible manner.

Key Advantages of Deep-South Resources’ Decision to Engage Knight Piésold for the ESIA on the Haib Copper Project:

1. Knight Piésold enjoys a sterling reputation as a highly regarded and experienced engineering and environmental consulting firm.

2. With a proven track record, Knight Piésold has demonstrated success in managing mining projects in Namibia and across the globe.

3. Knight Piésold is committed to the principles of sustainable development, assuring that the Haib Copper project adheres to environmentally responsible practices.

The ESIA is anticipated to take approximately 12 months to complete. Once finalized, Deep-South Resources will be positioned to conclude the Feasibility Study and submit it for approval to the Namibian government.

The appointment of Knight Piésold for the ESIA is an encouraging milestone for Deep-South Resources and its stakeholders. This vital step advances the project’s development and underscores the commitment to environmentally responsible and sustainable practices.