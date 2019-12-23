Cuban president calls on people to stay united against U.S. aggression

HAVANA, Dec. 23-- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for a united front against U.S. aggression. "Together we have won and together we will win," said the president in his closing speech at the fourth regular session of the National Assembly of People's Power, attended by some 600 members of parliament. Diaz-Canel called 2019 a year full of challenges, tensions and aggressions, however "together we face them and together we move forward." He said the economy is a national priority since it has become the number one target of "the enemies of the Revolution" who seek to prove that socialism cannot work. "However, the Revolution has proved that socialism is the only possible way," he said. The president said that the U.S. blockade continues to be the main obstacle to the economic and social development of his country. Diaz-Canel blamed the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration for increasing hostility against Cuba and applying more than one sanction per week to smother the island's financial system. He said this can be defeated with the strength of Cuban people and the experience of 60 years of socialism. Cuba will take all necessary measures to curb U.S. attacks, take care of its people and defend the sovereignty and independence of the country, said the Caribbean island's top leader. Xinhau