HAVANA, Sept. 9– Cuba on Tuesday denounced the U.S. restrictions on fuel imports on power generation on the island.Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on X that “100 million (U.S.) dollars, an amount similar to the much-touted humanitarian aid offered by the U.S. government, equals only the fuel Cuba needs for limited electricity generation for two weeks.”

Rodriguez said the U.S. energy and fuel blockade prevents Cuba from importing fuel oil and diesel for generators used in distributed power generation, which would help reduce blackouts. He said it also hampers the purchase of solar panels and batteries for new photovoltaic parks.

“If they allowed fuel tankers to enter, electricity generation would improve greatly,” Rodriguez said, adding that the restrictions are part of what he called “a coldly calculated design” that collectively punishes the Cuban people.

Cuba will present a report to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Oct. 27 and 28 to support its draft resolution calling for an end to the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

The report said U.S. sanctions caused 8.08 billion dollars in damages to Cuba at current prices from March 1, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2026, the highest amount recorded so far.

According to the document, the U.S. president’s Jan. 29 executive order imposed a fuel blockade that blocks supplies, including those already paid for, through the threat of sanctions and intimidation of companies that own fuel tankers.

The measures also target shipping companies and prevent them from transporting parts and components for Cuba’s thermoelectric power plants, some of which have been operating for more than 40 years.

According to Cuba, the energy siege, together with other measures that have sharply intensified the blockade, constitutes an act of genocide and collective punishment against the Cuban population, as well as a violation of international law, international human rights law and international humanitarian law. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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