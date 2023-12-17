CPBN Secretary Shiponeni Accused of Manipulating Tenders

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 17 – Bidders vying for the 2020 school hostel tender are expressing discontent with the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) over the potential cancellation of the already notified successful bidders.

CPBN Chairperson Amon Ngavetene, in an October 5, 2023, notice to successful bidders, indicated CPBN’s intention to cancel tender number G/ONB/CPBN-01/2020. Several successful bidders are considering legal recourse, according to one bidder who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of repercussions.

Ngavetene’s notice cited the Review Panel Decision of March 18, 2021, a High Court order from March 14, 2023, and a July report from a Bid Evaluation Committee appointed by CPBN boards. These reports highlighted deficiencies among the successful bidders, including failure to meet financial evaluation criteria, procedural errors, and absence of a scoring matrix in the bidding documents, hindering phase 2 evaluation.

Additionally, CPBN claimed that all bids became non-responsive due to bid validity expiration, referencing Section 54(1)(a) of the Tender Board. Bidders were given until October 13, 2023, 17:00 PM to contest the cancellation.

Successful bidders allege misrepresentation and biased application of the High Court order, refuting any court advice for the cancellation of the school hostel tender. Some have accused CPBN Secretary Elizabeth Shiponeni and fellow board members of orchestrating biased decisions regarding tender awards, attributing the cancellation move to Shiponeni and her associates.

Sources suggest that the Minister of Finance is also discontented with the board’s handling of the process.

In response to these allegations, CPBN Secretary Elizabeth Shiponeni refuted any involvement in decision-making, emphasizing her role as a mere recorder of CPBN’s proceedings. Shiponeni clarified that the Bid Evaluation Committee and the CPBN board hold the authority in making such decisions, distancing herself from influencing board decisions. She mentioned being on leave and unaware of the current CPBN situation.

Efforts to reach CPBN Chairperson Ngavetene for comment were unsuccessful. – Namibia Daily News