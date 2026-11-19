ABIDJAN, Nov. 19 — Cote d’Ivoire has called on African countries to strengthen investment and cooperation to better harness their natural resources and accelerate the development of the mining, oil and energy sectors.

Speaking Wednesday at the opening of the second edition of the International Exhibition of Extractive Resources and Energy (SIREXE) in Abidjan, Ivorian Vice President Tiemoko Meyliet Kone stressed the importance of infrastructure, financing and regional cooperation in deriving greater benefits from the continent’s natural resources.

“Our country is engaged in a profound economic transformation, and in this context, we have decided to make the extractive and energy industries strategic pillars for diversifying our economy, strengthening our competitiveness and creating more jobs,” he said.

He said Cote d’Ivoire had recently adopted an integrated policy for extractive resources and energy, as well as a strategic development financing mechanism funded in part by revenues from the exploitation of mineral and energy resources, to support major investments and economic development.

The vice president called for greater financing for transport, processing, storage, refining, as well as energy generation and distribution infrastructure, while supporting the local processing of raw materials and the development of industrial value chains.

Given the scale of the needs, he urged African countries to pool their resources and means to develop regional infrastructure, particularly electricity interconnection projects and shared energy infrastructure.

“This event provides a valuable opportunity to lay the foundations for stronger cooperation, better harness our strengths and strengthen our position in the mining, energy and oil sectors,” he said.

For his part, Ivorian Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly called for stronger South-South cooperation and collective mobilization by African countries to better harness their natural resources.

“Africa must now take a further step in harnessing its natural resources. The challenge is no longer simply to exploit the continent’s mineral, oil and energy wealth, but above all to transform it into genuine drivers of growth, industrialization and job creation,” he said.

Against the backdrop of geopolitical rivalries and competition for access to strategic raw materials, he called for better coordination of African investment policies and responsible exploitation of natural resources.

Beyond its commercial dimension, SIREXE serves as a platform to promote investment and develop partnerships in the extractive and energy industries, the minister said.

“Through this second edition, Cote d’Ivoire seeks to position Abidjan as a hub for dialogue, investment and cooperation in the mining, oil and energy sectors,” he said.

Referring to Botswana, the country of honor at this edition, Kone said its experience in harnessing and managing mineral resources provided a source of inspiration for Cote d’Ivoire.

He said that Cote d’Ivoire and Botswana had signed a cooperation protocol in the fields of mining and energy in Gaborone on July 30, reflecting their determination to strengthen partnerships in these sectors.

SIREXE 2026 is being held from Nov. 18 to 22 at the Abidjan Exhibition Center under the theme “Extractive and energy industries: what infrastructure is needed to support economic development in Africa?”

The edition brings together ministerial delegations from 41 African countries. Botswana is the country of honor, while Algeria is the special guest country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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