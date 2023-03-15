Trending Now
Costa Titch's Legacy Lives on as Fans Mourn His Untimely Death

March 15, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

Johannesburg, March 15  —  South African rapper, Costa Titch, has tragically passed away at the age of 28. Fans feared the worst when he collapsed on stage on Saturday, and his family later confirmed the devastating news on Instagram. Tributes have poured in for the young rapper as police investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Born Constantinos Tsobanoglou, Costa Titch began his career as a dancer before making a big international breakthrough in 2022 with his hit song, “Big Flexa”. His infectious energy and unique sound quickly gained him a large following, with BBC 1Xtra presenter Jeremiah Asiamah describing his energy as “infectious – just like his music”.

Last month, Titch announced a partnership with Akon’s record label Konvict Kulture, and the two rappers collaborated on a remix of “Big Flexa”, which was named a ‘Rising Record’ on 1Xtra’s Rave Show.

The loss of Costa Titch has been felt deeply by his fans and the music industry as a whole. Asiamah described his passing as “a very sad loss, not just for the amapiano sound, but for all those who enjoy great music.” While Titch’s time in the music industry was short, he made a lasting impact and will be remembered for his energy, unique sound, and his commitment to bringing great music to the world.  – Namibia Daily News

