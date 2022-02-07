Corporate partners respond to housing need in Namibia

WINDHOEK, FEB 7 – On Monday, the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, Pupkewitz Foundation and Ohorongo Cement reaffirmed their commitment to support the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia during their annual sponsorship handover.

Rozina Jacobs, FNB Home Loans National Sales Manager and FirstRand Namibia Foundation representative, said the partners remain committed to this worthy cause, because government alone is not able to tackle the housing crisis the country is facing.

“The housing challenge in this country will not be rectified in the near future, but every step in the right direction and every house built will eventually lead to an end of the housing crises and a positive outcome of providing a roof over the head of as many Namibian families as possible”, she said.

Ohorongo Cement’s Rudolf Coetzee has stern belief the Shack Dweller’s Federation of Namibia and the Namibia Housing Action Group had cemented themselves into solid organizations, relentless in their drive to provide community-driven houses for low-income families.

“We believe that, with combined resources, we can achieve more, and by partnering with FNB Namibia and the Pupkewitz Foundation we are doing exactly that – we make a difference where it is really needed. We herewith confirm our donation of cement to the value of N$ 500,000 for the 2022 financial year.”

Meryl Barry, CEO / Principal Trustee of the Pupkewitz Foundation elaborated that the partnership had been created in response to disequilibrium in Namibian housing, security and tenure nationwide.

“The Pupkewitz Foundation, funded by the Pupkewitz Group of Companies, is extremely proud of and compliments the co-ordinated efforts of NHAG and SDFN, whose work has helped accomplish our goal as a social change organization. The common goal is to positively improve living conditions in the informal settlements nationwide.”

Heinrich Amushila: Co-Director Namibia Housing Action Group and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia thanked Ohorongo Cement, FirstRand Namibia Foundation, and Pupkwewitz Foundation for adding value to the people’s development that complements the Government’s efforts.

“Not only were more houses constructed, but communities were empowered to manage finances and own their development. The three partners also play a greater role in participating during the house’s construction for exposure to the community activities. Many thanks to the boards of the three companies for their guidance and who approve the funding. Our appreciation goes to the Management of the three companies and employees who understand the implementation modalities mostly on the ground. Since the partners came on board, we have managed to build more houses every year.”

In late 2015, the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, Pupkewitz Foundation and Ohorongo Cement partnered to support the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia devising more effective approaches to addressing one of the country’s most urgent housing requirements.

The cooperation has accelerated considerably over the years, with the joint venture so far assisting in the construction of more than 420 houses across the country. Houses have been built in Otavi, Ongwediva, Eenhana, Aranos, Katima Mulilo, Otjinene, Maltahöhe and Tsandi – to name but a few towns.

“Contributions from the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia has been tremendous, and we applaud their efforts in constructing so many houses with partners’ funds since 2016. The number of houses constructed during the 2020/2021 financial year was 468 – funded with monies received from all partners, Government and other partners.” – info@namibiadailynews.info