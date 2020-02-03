Coronavirus test to be available soon in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Feb. 3 -- The World Health Organization will make a lab test available soon in a Lebanese hospital to detect the coronavirus, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Monday. "Rafic Hariri Hospital's laboratory can safely test samples according to proper health criteria to specify whether a certain virus is related to coronavirus or not," Hassan tweeted. The Ministry of Public Health also issued a statement on Monday urging people to commit to specific recommendations including washing their hands with soap and not consuming uncooked animal products, to avoid being infected by the flu or the coronavirus. Xinhua