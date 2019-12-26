Construction of border industrial park starts in south China

NANNING, Dec. 26 --Construction of a deep processing industrial park started Thursday in the border city of Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to explore a new way of international cooperation on production capacity. With an investment of about 10 billion yuan (around 1.43 billion U.S. dollars), the project targets markets in China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Covering an area of about 193 hectares, the industrial park will focus on industries including deep processing, building materials and machinery and equipment. The project is expected to introduce more than 100 enterprises, providing close to 30,000 job opportunities, to promote non-governmental economic cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. Xinhau