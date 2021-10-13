Trending Now
Home National Conduct of Supplementary Registration of Voters for Ncamagoro Constituency in the Kavango West Region.
Conduct of Supplementary Registration of Voters for Ncamagoro Constituency in the Kavango West Region.
National

Conduct of Supplementary Registration of Voters for Ncamagoro Constituency in the Kavango West Region.

October 13, 2021

Kavango West, Ncamagoro, 13 October

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ENC) has informed the Electorate and the Namibia nation at large that the supplementary registration of voters (SRV) exercise for the Ncamagoro Constituency will be conducted as from the 12th of October until 14 October 2021.

The vacancy occurred on the 19th of September 2021 in the constituency after the death of the sitting councillor, the late Hon Johanness Kahonzo Sikondo. In the terms of the Regional Councils’ Act, if any vacancy occurs in a particular constituency office, the ECN is obligated in terms of the law to conduct a by-election the particular constituency within 90 days from the date the vacancy has occured.

The conduct of the Ncamagoro Constituency by-election is scheduled for the 17th of December 2021.

The purpose of an SRV before the holding of an election is as follows:

– Include in the Voter’s Register persons who have since turned 18 years of age after the last registration;

– Persons who have moved from one Constituency to another;

– Persons whose voter registration cards are reported lost or damaged;

– Any other applicant who qualifies for registration in terms if Section 22(1) of the Electoral Act.

Post Views: 14
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia, Nigeria agree to cement relations

October 7, 2019

There is no Swapo cabinet: Presidency

May 14, 2018

Afghan president flew to Tajikistan: Tajik media

August 15, 2021

President Geingob to meet members of Namibia Exile...

March 30, 2021

Vries signs for Kaizer Chiefs

June 26, 2018

Oshakati Customs Office resembles scrap yard

May 11, 2018

Are we safe and secure?

January 28, 2019

Overseas investors increase purchase of Chinese bonds in...

July 11, 2021

Manchester United extends Cavani contract

May 11, 2021

Heavy trucks loading timbers in farms destroys farmers...

October 10, 2018