Conduct of Supplementary Registration of Voters for Ncamagoro Constituency in the Kavango West Region.

Kavango West, Ncamagoro, 13 October

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ENC) has informed the Electorate and the Namibia nation at large that the supplementary registration of voters (SRV) exercise for the Ncamagoro Constituency will be conducted as from the 12th of October until 14 October 2021.

The vacancy occurred on the 19th of September 2021 in the constituency after the death of the sitting councillor, the late Hon Johanness Kahonzo Sikondo. In the terms of the Regional Councils’ Act, if any vacancy occurs in a particular constituency office, the ECN is obligated in terms of the law to conduct a by-election the particular constituency within 90 days from the date the vacancy has occured.

The conduct of the Ncamagoro Constituency by-election is scheduled for the 17th of December 2021.

The purpose of an SRV before the holding of an election is as follows:

– Include in the Voter’s Register persons who have since turned 18 years of age after the last registration;

– Persons who have moved from one Constituency to another;

– Persons whose voter registration cards are reported lost or damaged;

– Any other applicant who qualifies for registration in terms if Section 22(1) of the Electoral Act.