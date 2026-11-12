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Home InternationalCRIME Colombian bombing raid against Gulf Clan kills 8: president
Colombian bombing raid against Gulf Clan kills 8: president
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Colombian bombing raid against Gulf Clan kills 8: president

November 12, 2026

BOGOTA, Nov. 11– The top leader of a substructure of the Colombian criminal ring Clan del Golfo (Gulf Clan) and seven others were killed in a military bombing targeting the group in northwest Colombia, President Abelardo de la Espriella said Wednesday.

“The preliminary result: eight neutralized, including Haminton Mosquera, alias ‘Negro Perea,’ the primary leader of this structure, who had a criminal history spanning more than 20 years,” De la Espriella wrote on X.

According to the president, Mosquera was one of the country’s top 10 most-wanted leaders, and was accused of ordering homicides, forced displacements, and attacks against security forces.

During the operation, security forces seized rifles, pistols, anti-personnel mines, and communication equipment, De la Espriella said.

“I warn the leaders of these organizations: you will find no place to hide or peace as long as you continue to murder, extort, and terrorize Colombians,” the president said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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