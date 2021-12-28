City of Windhoek to host fireworks, New Year countdown.

WINDHOEK, Dec 28 – The City of Windhoek has announced there will be no New Year countdown bash which is normally hosted in anticipation of the New Year. According to CoW corporate communications department, the city has decided to host a come park and watch the fireworks. The city has also announced that police will be present to enforce the law and make sure that people adhere to safety regulations during the fireworks performance. The residence is expected to park by the designated area which is around Hilton and opposite the CoW offices by 77 on Independence Avenue, stay in their car and watch the fireworks.

Residences are expected to disperse after the fireworks immediately after 12. am.

