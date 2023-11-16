City of Windhoek Disputes ECB’s Central RED Plans: Advocating for Local Autonomy and Legal Framework Compliance

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, November 16 – The City of Windhoek is responding to a recent article in the Namibian Sun newspaper, dated November 15, 2023, which highlighted the Electricity Control Board’s (ECB) intention to establish a central regional electricity distributor (RED) despite opposition from the City.

Expressing disappointment and concern, the City of Windhoek questions the ECB’s decision to deviate from its role as a neutral regulator, advocating for a central regional electricity distributor. This move appears contrary to the interests of local authorities, who are constitutionally recognized as the legal distributors of electricity and established local governments under Chapter 12, Article 111 of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia.

The City of Windhoek challenges the ECB’s assessment of its future electricity provision capabilities, emphasizing that the ECB’s assumptions and projections lack formal communication or discussion with the City. This approach is criticized as regrettable, misleading, and unprofessional, demanding greater respect and courtesy from the ECB as a regulator.

Asserting its status as the country’s largest and most efficient Electricity Distributor, the City of Windhoek cites a proven track record of managing its electricity resources without incurring debt to NamPower. While acknowledging the challenges faced by smaller local authorities, the City supports initiatives aimed at enhancing their capacity and sustainability, advocating for autonomy and sovereignty preservation.

Looking ahead, the City of Windhoek anticipates the revised strategy presentation at the Electricity Distribution Industry (EDI) Summit scheduled for November 16-17, 2023. The City pledges to express its views as a municipal authority during the summit.

Advocating for a participatory and consensual approach to the Electricity Distribution Industry (EDI), the City of Windhoek stresses the importance of a gradual sector transformation, cautioning against forceful measures that may compromise the continuous, reliable, and efficient delivery of electricity to city residents.

In conclusion, the City of Windhoek urges the ECB to reconsider its position and engage in a cooperative, consultative approach that aligns with the constitutional and legal framework governing local authorities. The City remains committed to upholding local autonomy and fostering a win-win solution for all stakeholders in the electricity distribution sector.