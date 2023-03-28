Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi Receive New Homes Courtesy of MTC and Nedbank Namibia.

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, March 28 — Telecommunications company MTC and Nedbank Namibia have fulfilled their pledge to construct homes for two talented Namibian runners, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, who made waves on the international sporting scene at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The formal handover of the homes, valued at N$ 537 000 each, took place yesterday morning in their hometown of Rundu in the Kavango East Region.

At the ceremony, MTC Executive Tim Ekandjo emphasized the importance of supporting Namibian athletes, who represent and take the country to international arenas. He stated that sports are not only a unifier but also a means to create employment opportunities, and the country should encourage and support aspiring athletes to make successful careers regardless of their origin. Ekandjo also highlighted MTC’s commitment to supporting various sports in the country and to forming collaborative partnerships with other corporates to aid the development of sports.

Managing Director of Nedbank Namibia, Martha Murorua, spoke passionately about the bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote teamwork, perseverance, and unity, qualities that are essential for building a brighter future. She acknowledged the athletes’ incredible achievements and their ability to inspire the whole of Namibia. The houses, which were built with the athletes’ needs and preferences in mind, feature modern amenities and are located in a serene environment that offers privacy and tranquillity.

Kavango East Governor Bonifatius Wakudumo commended MTC and Nedbank for honouring their pledge to the two athletes and stated that it serves as an inspiration to young and aspiring athletes in the region and country at large. Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi expressed their gratitude for the support they have received from MTC and Nedbank Namibia and stated that the houses will provide them with a sense of security and stability that will enable them to focus on their athletic careers.

The handover ceremony was a reminder of the transformative power of sports, which can have a significant impact on a nation’s investment potential and global exposure. Nedbank Namibia and MTC have demonstrated their commitment to supporting young talent in Namibia and contributing to the government’s efforts to reduce poverty and inequality. – Namibia Daily News