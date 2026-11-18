Shenzhen , Nov.18 — Xi said in his speech that China is willing to work with all parties to forge ahead with greater confidence and resolve, so as to jointly build an Asia-Pacific community to prosper together.

Xi called for maintaining peace and stability for the Asia-Pacific to achieve common prosperity, urging all regional parties to “firmly uphold the post-WWII international order.”

He also advocated for resolving differences through dialogues and consultation while addressing challenges through solidarity and coordination.

Xi called for building a bridge of openness and cooperation for the Asia-Pacific to prosper together.

The Asia-Pacific should support free and open trade and investment while keeping the global industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, Xi said, noting efforts are needed to steadily advance the process of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.

Xi called for efforts to inject momentum into innovation-driven growth for the Asia-Pacific to prosper together.

Efforts should be made to develop sci-tech innovation partnerships, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and artificial intelligence, and promote green and low-carbon transition, he said.

Xi urged the Asia-Pacific to expand pathways to mutual benefits and win-win outcomes to prosper together.

Efforts should be made to eliminate trade and investment barriers to foster an open Asia-Pacific economy, while promoting inclusive and balanced development to ensure both efficiency and fairness, Xi said.

The Asia-Pacific region is home to the world’s most important bay areas notable for their open and interconnected economies with positive spillover effects, Xi said, adding that Shenzhen, the host city of APEC meetings, is part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

He said China supports the establishment of a world association for bay areas economic cooperation to deepen exchanges and interactions among bay areas from across the world and explore new ways for stronger Asia-Pacific economic cooperation.

China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) presents a list of opportunities for economic growth of the Asia-Pacific and beyond, Xi said, describing the development blueprint as an invitation for cooperation extended to the global business community.

China will provide the global business community with its super-large, open market, broad development prospects, as well as a cooperative environment that promotes mutual progress, Xi said.

Held under the theme “To Prosper and Win the Future Together,” the two-day summit, which opened on Tuesday, has attracted more than 2,000 representatives from 21 APEC economies and 13 non-APEC economies, including Britain, France, Germany and Switzerland. (Namibia Daily News / CCTV)

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