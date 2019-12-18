Chinese president proud of Macao’s achievements, progress

MACAO, Dec. 18 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said the central government and the Chinese people are both proud of the achievements and progress of Macao in the past 20 years. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks after arriving in Macao on Wednesday afternoon. "I am very happy to come to Macao again. In October, we held a grand celebration for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland is another major event," Xi said while speaking to media reporters at Macao's airport. Xi extended warm congratulations and best wishes to the Macao compatriots on the occasion. "It is worthwhile to sum up the experience and characteristics of Macao in faithfully implementing 'one country, two systems'," he said. "We will join hands to draw the blueprint for Macao's future development," Xi said. The president is expected to attend a gathering celebrating the 20th anniversary of Macao's return and the inauguration ceremony of the fifth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). He will also inspect the Macao SAR. Xinhau