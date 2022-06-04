Chinese food tantalizes palates of Namibian students as they mark Dragon Boat Festival

WINDHOEK, June 4 — With a unique roll of bamboo leaves to cater for a firm stuffing of sticky rice and meat fillings, students from the University of Namibia’s Confucius Institute (CI) got the ropes to make their Zongzi at an event held in Windhoek on Friday.

The student enrolled at the CI had the opportunity to make and prepare their unique Chinese cuisines on Friday as they celebrated the traditional Dragon Boat Festival which falls on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month.

Speaking to Xinhua, Wilka Nuule, 21, said she was eager to absorb more of the Chinese culture and tradition through the preparation of the dishes, which further gave her more insight into Chinese culture and festivities.

“It was not easy to prepare, Zongzi, but this was interesting because I had fun and managed to prepare something beyond our borders, that one does not see or prepare daily in our country,” she said.



During the preparation of the dishes which included, Zongzi and other meat dumplings the students interacted with their teachers through songs and communicated in the Chinese language, which presented a different learning process.

Wilka said this was an interesting event to further grasp the Chinese language and culture.

Another 4th-year student Gabriella Stadhauer, who is studying political science, could not contain her excitement to be part of the activities.

Stadhauer enrolled at the CI as she believes what she is studying can be beneficial in her future endeavours as she believes China is destined for bigger and better opportunities.

“I have been trying new Chinese cuisines and this is part of our learning curve to better our command of the Chinese language and culture,” she said, while she further unpacked her previous experience of the Dragon Boat Festival, where she stated that her high school had embarked on boat races to mark the day.

Gabriella, who at first was hesitant to try Zongzi because it seemed different, was later spotted enjoying a handful of the food as the students joyfully participated in the event.

Chinese lecturer at the CI in Namibia, Lin Wang, told Xinhua that the experience of the event was fulfilling for both students and teachers as it was more fun and interactive, rather than the traditional way of learning in class. (Xinhua)

