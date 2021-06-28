Chinese acupuncture reaches more people in Namibia.

WINDHOEK, June 28– The Chinese acupuncture department at the Katutura State Hospital in the Namibian capital Windhoek has widened its public reach, helping more locals re-gain health and physical mobility.

The department offers treatment for different diseases such as migraine, chronic and gynecological related matters. Dominant health problems among locals include joint pains, muscle pain, migraines, facial paralysis, and injuries on the bones.

“In Namibia, there are many patients that need our help. Many local patients use acupuncture to relieve their pain,” said Fang Liangqiang, leader of the 13th batch of Chinese medical team in Namibia.

Since January 2020, the 13th batch of the Chinese medical team deployed at the department has treated over 10 000 patients. “The goal is to serve the people with the passion for improving broader public health,” Fang said.

Successively, many locals from diverse spheres of Namibian society are bearing testimony of improved health through Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) offered at the department.

For nearly four years, Kenny Udeh (43) suffered from a persistent headache and migraines. Finally, after unprogressive efforts with pain killers and other prescribed medications, Udeh resorted to acupuncture after referral by a Chinese friend.

“With the headache, I would struggle to sleep at night. But, despite the scans, doctors could not find anything wrong,” he said.

Afraid to take any more variant medications and chemicals in his system, he considered acupuncture.

“Fortunately, we have a free Chinese clinic here at Katutura State Hospital in Namibia. So for the first time, I got relieved after four years of constant pains,” Udeh said.

He has since become a regular at the department going for treatment every three-day interval. So far, he has gone through five sessions.

“There is a significant change and tremendous results. Acupuncture helped me. That is why I keep going back for more,” Udeh said.

Udeh is not the only one. More inhabitants testify that acupuncture has given them a second chance at life.

Idda Haufiku endured severe neck and back pains for a long time. Like many locals, Haufiku opted for acupuncture treatment following verbal testimonials from people healed by TCM.

“I just heard many people talking about this Chinese clinic. Even people who got injured in car accidents got help here. While some come in wheelchairs but after the treatment, they were able to walk on their own. I also had hope that this treatment would relieve me from the pain I have been suffering from for a long time,” she said.

Her first time was intimidating as the doctor administered treatment with eight needles and seven needles on the second follow-up session to her relief.

“When I went back home, I was feeling much better,” Haufiku said.

Although initially intimidated by needles, today, they have become her source of solace and healing.

“I have only been here three times, and I can already see a change. Hopefully, as I continue, I will get good results,” said the 46 years old Haufiku during a recent visit to the department.

Meanwhile, to ensure wider reach, Haufiku, like many locals, is marketing the department through word-of-mouth to give hope to others in despair due to health problems.

In the interim, according to Dr Fang, the department is progressively adjusting to promote good health practice as Namibia battles with the COVID-19 pandemic. The department has also put in stringent measures to ensure the safety of patients. These include making sure that the patients have their masks on, taking their temperatures, and disinfecting their hands.

“Our doctors and nurses also use protective clothing from head to foot. We pay attention to everything. We use gloves and goggles, among other protective clothing,” he added.

In the interim, the Chinese acupuncture department has also made deliberate efforts to promote vaccination.

“Indeed, we are at very high risk, although we are cautious. Now, in Namibia, we are popularizing vaccination, but the vaccine is not everything. We should still wear masks, disinfect our hands because they are also the most effective ways,” he said.

Since 1996, a team of traditional Chinese medical practitioners has been stationed at the Katutura Hospital as part of the cooperative medical projects between China and Namibia.Xinhua