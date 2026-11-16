China’s high-tech manufacturing powers October industrial growth

BEIJING, Nov. 16 — China’s value-added industrial output rose 4.8 percent in October from a year earlier, buoyed by double-digit growth in equipment and high-tech manufacturing, official data showed on Monday.

High-tech manufacturing output jumped 17.6 percent, while equipment manufacturing grew 10.6 percent, both outpacing the broader industrial sector, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed. Overall industrial output rose 0.21 percent from September.

Industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 3 million U.S. dollars).

In the first 10 months of 2026, China’s industrial output rose 5.3 percent from a year earlier.

Emerging growth drivers including high-end and smart manufacturing contributed more than half of the January-October increase, Fu Linghui, an NBS spokesperson, told a news conference on Monday.

Fu said the closer integration of technological innovation and industrial development has helped emerging industries expand and traditional industries upgrade.

Product-level data showed strong gains in several technology-related categories. Last month, output of 3D printing equipment surged 85.9 percent from a year earlier, while lithium-ion battery and industrial robot production rose 30 percent and 26 percent, respectively.

Across the broader industrial sectors, manufacturing output rose 5.4 percent year on year, mining increased 0.7 percent, and electricity, heating, gas and water production and supply grew 4.4 percent. Value-added output increased in 28 of the 41 major industries surveyed.

The strength in advanced manufacturing, however, came against a backdrop of weak domestic demand. Fu said the international environment was unstable and uncertain, the imbalance between strong supply and weak domestic demand remained pronounced, and some businesses faced operating difficulties.

The foundations for a sustained economic recovery still needed to be consolidated, Fu added.

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index stood at 49.3 in October, below the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction, while an index tracking businesses’ production and operating expectations stood at 53.4, indicating optimism about the outlook.

Profits at China’s industrial firms rose 15.5 percent from a year earlier to about 6.03 trillion yuan in the first nine months, with cumulative profit growth remaining in double digits since the beginning of this year.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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