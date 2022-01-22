China’s assistance bolsters Namibia’s effort in COVID-19 fight, economic recovery: industry players

WINDHOEK, Jan. 22 — The supply of vaccines and medical assistance by China have bolstered efforts in the COVID-19 fight in Namibia, aiding economic growth, industry players said.

Ndatulumukwa Hailkali, executive chairman of the Youth in Agriculture Namibia, said that China’s assistance has aided public health and helped the country fully open various sectors of its economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

China supplied vaccines, protective equipment, and expertise, which have been of great value to Namibia in curbing the pandemic, Haikali said.

Kalumbi Shangula, minister of health and social services, also said that 5,141 out of a total of 12,068 people had taken booster shots (third doses) of the Sinopharm vaccine.

In addition to providing COVID-19 vaccines, China also provided batches of anti-epidemic materials, including test kits, ventilators, oxygenators, protection suits, and masks.

According to Ndatulumukwa, such support further strengthens the local people’s confidence in vaccines’ safety and effectiveness, which subsequently enhanced social interaction and aided economic revival.

Namibia’s economy grew by 2.4 percent during the third quarter of 2021 compared to a decline of 12.3 percent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020, according to recent statistics by the Namibia Statistics Agency.

Nelson Ashipala, an investor and entrepreneur based in capital Windhoek, said that Namibia’s recorded progress in the COVID-19 fight and economic prosperity is inseparable from China’s vaccine donation and supply.

Meanwhile, industry experts hope for continued business activity between Namibia and China amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Namibia has so far administered completed COVID-19 vaccines to more than 340,000 people. (Xinhua)