Trending Now
Home InternationalHEALTH China, Zimbabwe sign agreement on cataract surgery program
China, Zimbabwe sign agreement on cataract surgery program
HEALTH

China, Zimbabwe sign agreement on cataract surgery program

February 7, 2024

HARARE, Feb. 7  — China and Zimbabwe on Wednesday signed an agreement on carrying out a cataract surgery program in which a Chinese ophthalmologist medical team will be dispatched to the southern African country to carry out free cataract clinical operations.
The agreement was signed by the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding on behalf of the Chinese government and Zimbabwe’s Minister of Health and Childcare Douglas Mombeshora representing the Zimbabwean government, to carry out the “Bright Journey” Program.
In his address at the ceremony, which was held at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (PGH) in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, Ambassador Zhou said the agreement marks the latest step in medical and health cooperation between the two countries.
“We will be inviting the group of Chinese eye doctors to come here to conduct the cataract surgery for about 600 cataract patients. This group of doctors will also conduct academic exchanges and provide training to the medical personnel here in Zimbabwe,” said Zhou.
After the completion of the program, all the medical equipment, consumables and medical supplies will be donated to Zimbabwe, Zhou said.
Speaking after the signing ceremony, Mombeshora expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government.
“The ‘Bright Journey’ is not something new. It started in 2010 and again in 2011, and quite a

(Xinhua)

Post Views: 579
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S. Africa facing water scarcity, quality challenges: minister

March 22, 2022

Argentina announces 1st monkeypox death

November 29, 2022

Zimbabwe’s suspected cholera cases surpass 2,000

June 7, 2023

Roundup: COVID cases back on rising as European...

March 16, 2022

Africa’s protected areas at heart of green pandemic...

January 15, 2022

Zimbabwe Considers Law Criminalizing Recruitment of Health Workers...

April 6, 2023

Zimbabwe Government Distributes Hospital Equipment Ahead of Elections

August 22, 2023

WHO urges Africa to quickly detect cases, mount...

February 10, 2023

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 11.36 mln: Africa CDC

April 11, 2022

Chinese medical team trains Zambian doctors to remove...

February 26, 2023
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.