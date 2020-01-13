China to continue supporting Zimbabwe’s wildlife conservation efforts

HARARE, Jan. 13 -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences on Sunday donated anti-poaching equipment to the Zimbabwe's wildlife management authority. The donated equipment included anti-poaching and research drones and laptops. Speaking at a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on wildlife management and conservation between the Sino-Africa Joint Research Center, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), Wang Qifeng, director for the Sino-Africa Joint Research Center, pledged China's support to Zimbabwe's wildlife conservation efforts. "China has made many great studies in many fields in the past decades, but still remains a developing country, and that gives China a unique position to understand the developmental challenges that are facing many developing countries," Wang said. He said there was a need for Zimbabwe to adopt modern technologies in wildlife conservation. "We need to adopt a scientific approach to wildlife conservation. To create an ecosystem where all animals coexist in harmony, we need to follow the rules of nature and adopt a holistic approach to conservation," he added. In a speech read on his behalf at a handover ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe's Minister of Environment, Climate and Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mangaliso Ndlovu, expressed gratitude to the Chinese, saying the donated equipment will assist in Zimbabwe conservation efforts that are currently being hindered by lack of resources. "The availability and use of drones will ensure early detection, expeditious and timeous reaction to infringements," he said. He added that the donated equipment will go a long way in boosting Zimparks' law enforcement capacity as well as in addressing constraints that they are currently facing the wildlife authority's operations. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Tourism and Hospitality Industry Munesu Munodawafa expressed confidence that the donated equipment will help boost the capacity of Zimbabwe's wildlife management agency in curbing wildlife poaching which remains a major challenge in the country. Zimbabwe, home to a large elephant population, has over the past years made great strides in curbing the poaching of wildlife in a move aimed at reviving the country's tourism sector. Xinhau