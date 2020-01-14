China, Russia rangers compete on rare tiger protection skills

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 14 -- Forest rangers from China and Russia will compete in the protection of the rare Siberian tiger in its habitat in a three-day competition that started Tuesday in northeast China's Jilin Province. Eighteen teams are expected to participate in outdoor activities including spotting and dismantling various traps for the tigers. In a ravine section about 1.5 km long in the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park, the organizers have set up 50 traps and 10 poaching tools that the rangers are expected to clear. Zhang Shanning, deputy head of the management bureau of the park, said rangers have played an important role in protecting the Siberian tigers in China and the competition serves as an important platform for rangers. The competition was first initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature in 2016 with an aim to improve the knowledge and skills of rangers and boost international exchanges. Xinhau