China rings in New Year with festivities

BEIJING, Jan. 1 -- China ushered in the new year with a variety of festivities across the country. In western Beijing, more than 1,000 hardy individuals braved the freezing cold to enjoy an evening gala at the Shougang Industrial Park Tuesday night. The public counted down to the arrival of 2020 and celebrated by singing and hugging. Previously an old steel factory, the Shougang Industrial Park has transformed into the headquarters of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games organizing committee. In the financial hub Shanghai, about 9,000 Chinese and foreign tourists visited the historic Shanghai Longhua Temple to make wishes for the New Year. Visitors spoke highly of the cultural activities at the site. "In Japan, we also go to temples to pray for a good new year," said Japanese tourist Kaoru Iijima. "The activities in Shanghai are just so colorful! I would recommend the great food here to my friends too." In the Tibetan areas in southwest China's Sichuan Province, some locals danced around bonfires to celebrate the coming of the new year. "I invited many friends to join the dance to welcome a wonderful new year and wish for the prosperity of our motherland," said Tsering Tashi, a villager in Sichuan's Yajiang County. Music blasted out in many venues in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as concerts helped ring in the year 2020. Lantern and balloon shows also drew large crowds. More than 10,000 people crowded into a border village Tuesday night in northeast China's Jilin Province to enjoy a fireworks show. Fangchuan Village sits on the border of China, Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Many tourists climbed up a local tourist attraction to enjoy a bird's-eye view of the special place. "It is just beautiful!" exclaimed tourist Che Xiaomei. "I made a wish for the new year: I hope my family and friends will have the best of luck." Xinhau

