China remains Namibia’s top export destination in September

WINDHOEK, Nov. 3 — China remained Namibia’s largest export destination in September 2021, with a share of 34.6 percent of all goods exported, according to the country’s statistics agency on Wednesday.

A report by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) shows that China is followed by South Africa, with a share of 21.6 percent, while Botswana, Spain, and Zambia also formed part of Namibia’s top five export markets.

According to NSA, the demand-side saw South Africa maintaining its first position as the country’s largest source of imports, accounting for 42.1 percent of total imports into Namibia followed by Zambia in the second position with 18.8 percent of the market share.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, China, and India also formed part of Namibia’s top five sources of imports. (Xinhua)