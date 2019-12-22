China launches annual culture, sci-tech, healthcare campaign in rural areas

BEIJING, Dec. 22 -- China has launched the 2020 round of an annual campaign to provide voluntary culture, technology and healthcare services in rural areas. At a national-level demonstration of the campaign held Friday in a county of central China's Henan Province, over 2,000 local residents watched performances and received consultations on healthcare or agricultural technology. Jointly administered by more than a dozen central Party and state organs as well as public organizations, the campaign aims to allocate more resources and talent to boost the development of rural and less developed regions. The organizers also pledged to push forward the institutionalization and normalization of such voluntary services, as well as strengthening the integration of platforms and resources to promote the accessibility of such services in rural areas. Xinhau