China donates fund, medical materials to help PNG fight COVID-19

PORT MORESBY, April 1 -- China donated 300,000 U.S. dollars to the government of Papua New Guinea to help the south Pacific island country to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a return for the assistance from PNG to China's fight against the virus, which China would never forget, Chinese Ambassador to PNG Xue Bing at the donation ceremony held in Port Moresby on Tuesday. China would work jointly with PNG to cope with the pandemic, he said. Xue said the first batch of materials will arrive soon and local governments, private businesses and Chinese companies in PNG are also donating money and materials to help PNG. The Chinese side will also share the experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with PNG. PNG Foreign Minister Patrick Pruaitch expressed gratitude and said the donation from the Chinese government will be put into the Port Moresby General Hospital for COVID-19 response. Xinhua

CHANGSHA, Feb. 27, 2020 — Workers pack medicines at a workshop of a pharmaceutical enterprise in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Medical enterprises in Changsha have gradually and orderly resumed production amid strict prevention measures against the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Xue Yuge/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Xue Yuge via Getty Images)