China details personal information violations on mobile apps

BEIJING, Dec. 30 -- China issued a circular Monday to further clarify personal information violations on mobile phone apps. The document was released to provide a reference to netizens and internet application operators, said the Cyberspace Administration of China. The document classified illegal personal information collection into six possible conditions, including collecting information without clarifying the purpose, method and range, as well as collection and use of personal information without permission of internet users. App developers were asked to provide a privacy policy and inform users while collecting their information like identification number, bank accounts and locations, according to the document. It is also illegal to ask permission too frequently, collect information out of the permitted range, or set internet user's approval by default. The document was jointly issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security and the State Administration for Market Regulation. Xinhau