China-Africa cooperation can speed up African mining tech transformation: Indaba delegates

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 12 — China-Africa cooperation can accelerate the technological transformation of Africa’s mining sector, representatives of Chinese and international firms at the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2026 in Cape Town have said, citing Chinese expertise, green solutions and industrial partnerships as key enablers.

The Mining Indaba, running from Monday to Thursday at the Cape Town International Convention Center, attracted more than 10,500 delegates from Africa and beyond, including over 1,300 global investors, 1,450 corporate executives, and about 1,400 government officials.

In addition to a mining exhibition featuring over 500 companies, the four-day event also hosted intergovernmental summits, investment forums, interactive workshops, and technology and innovation hubs.

Delegates agreed that Africa’s mining sector is undergoing a profound technological shift. From autonomous vehicles and robotics to AI-powered analytics and drone surveillance, the adoption of advanced technologies is reshaping how minerals are discovered, extracted, and processed across the continent.

Against this backdrop, participants noted that closer China-Africa cooperation could accelerate the sector’s transformation, particularly in areas such as automation, digitalization and green development.

Such cooperation is already delivering tangible results, industry executives said.

Andrew Thorburn, chief executive officer of Galison Manufacturing, which makes underground mining equipment in South Africa, told Xinhua that his company has partnered with a Chinese firm for several years.

Long-term collaboration with Chinese technology providers has brought measurable improvements to African mining operations, he said.

“I think Chinese mine automation technology is very advanced. By cooperating with Chinese companies, we can improve the efficiency and safety of African mines,” Thorburn said. “This cooperation must be a win-win. It must benefit the people of Africa.”

Chinese companies attending the event said they are introducing automated and green solutions tailored to African markets.

Hanson Liu, vice president of China’s XCMG Construction Machinery Co., said it was the second time his company had participated in the African Mining Indaba exhibition.

“This time, we’re showcasing new technologies including automation and unmanned operations — demonstrating China’s green solutions for Africa’s mining sector,” he told Xinhua.

Africa’s mining industry has an urgent need to transition toward greener technologies, and China’s advanced capabilities are well positioned to meet that demand, Liu said.

“In my view, China-Africa cooperation is a natural fit — China has the market and the technology, while Africa has the resources and the demand,” he said. “Collaboration between China and Africa holds strong prospects.”

Liu also noted that Africa’s natural conditions are particularly well-suited for electrification and for the deployment of solar and wind energy.

“I have always believed that Africa will be lit up soon — illuminated by China’s solar technology,” he added.

Liu’s view was echoed by Yi Li, senior regional manager for Africa at LiuGong Machinery, which is showcasing mining equipment powered by green energy along with integrated green technology solutions.

“The trend towards electrification in African mines is inevitable. It’s a very clear trend,” Li told Xinhua. “Looking at the bigger picture, over the next three to five years, electric equipment will gradually replace diesel-powered products.”

Honghai Chen, manager of Beijing Soly Technology Co., which specializes in automation systems, said African mining companies can benefit from closer cooperation with Chinese counterparts, particularly in upgrading automation and digital management systems.

“Generally speaking, African mines are still at a relatively early stage of automation. The technologies and case studies from Chinese companies will be of great help,” he said.

“Through the services provided by Chinese companies like ours, they can improve production efficiency and better protect worker safety,” Chen said. “Cooperation between Chinese and African mining companies is definitely a win-win.”

Alex Lee, overseas sales manager at Sunward South Africa, agreed with Chen, noting that Africa’s mining sector is in the midst of a technological upgrade.

“Chinese equipment is often more advanced than some local alternatives and can help support technological upgrades,” he told Xinhua.

Powell Cao, director of NMS Africa, a global mineral processing solution provider, said his company remains confident in the long-term prospects of Africa’s mining sector.

“We are currently very optimistic about the entire South African market and the African market as a whole,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

