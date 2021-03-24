China 2-year treasury bond futures open higher Wednesday

BEIJING, March 24 -- China's two-year treasury bond futures opened higher on Wednesday, with the contract for settlement in June 2021 opening 0.05 percent higher at 100.17 yuan (about 15.4 U.S. dollars). The contract for settlement in September 2021 opened 0.07 percent higher at 99.95 yuan. The contract for settlement in December 2021 had no trading at opening. The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date. They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds. The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Aug. 17, 2018.Xinhua