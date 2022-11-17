Children killed in hut fire

By Lylie Happiness,

Oshakati, Nov. 17 – Two children, aged three and four, died in a fire in the early hours of Thursday in Otjimanangombe village, Ruacana constituency, Omusati region.

Omusati police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho, said four children were asleep in a traditional hut when it caught fire. Two of the children were burned beyond recognition, while the other two (aged six and nine) survived.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Simaho said a guardian of the children was sleeping in a separate hut and rushed to the burning hut, but only managed to rescue two of the children. The six-year-old survived with no injuries, while the nine-year-old was taken to the Omonawatjihozu clinic with burns.

The child is in a stable condition and will be transferred to Outapi District Hospital.