Business

CHAMBER ANNOUNCES NEW OFFICE BEARERS FOR 2021 – 2023

written by Derdy August 27, 2021

WINDHOEK, Aug. 27  —  The Chamber welcomes the new Office Bearers who will be serving on the Chamber of Mines Executive Committee from 2021 to 2023:

  • President:  Mr. Hilifa Mbako, Executive Chairperson of Orano Mining Namiba
  • 1st Vice President: Mr. Irvinne Simataa, Vice President, Mining Operations, Swakop Uranium
  • 2nd Vice President: Mr. Zebra Kasete, Vice President and Managing Director, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb.

The Chamber wishes to congratulate Mr. Simataa and Mr. Kasete for their election onto the Chamber Executive Committee, and Mr. Hilifa Mbako as he assumes his role as the Chamber’s new President. Under the new leadership, the Chamber of Mines looks forward to working with the Dynamic EXCO team who bring, in combination, years of expertise working in various fields of Namibia’s mining sector.

 

Source: Chamber of Mines of Namibia

