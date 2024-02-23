Celebrating the Agricultural Legacy of Late President Dr. Hage G. Geingob

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Rietfontein, 22 February-In a poignant ceremony organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, the life and contributions of the late President Dr. Hage G. Geingob were celebrated with a focus on his profound connection to agriculture. The event, held at Rietfontein National Youth Services training center, Otjozondjupa region, in recognition of President Geingob’s deep-rooted passion for farming, highlighted his role as a unifier and problem solver in the agricultural community.

President Geingob, known for his affinity for agriculture, was commemorated as a man who not only embraced farming but also understood its significance in the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

Speakers at the event reiterated his commitment to the agricultural sector, portraying him as a visionary leader who recognized the potential of agriculture to uplift communities and drive national development.

One of the notable aspects of President Geingob’s agricultural legacy was his farm located in the Otavi area, where he actively engaged in various farming activities. His hands-on approach to farming endeared him to many, and his farm served as a symbol of his dedication to the sector.

Throughout the ceremony, attendees reflected on President Geingob’s remarkable qualities as a unifier. Many speakers highlighted his ability to bridge divides and foster cooperation, emphasizing his role in bringing together stakeholders to address the challenges faced by farmers.