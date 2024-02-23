Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Celebrating the Agricultural Legacy of Late President Dr. Hage G. Geingob
Celebrating the Agricultural Legacy of Late President Dr. Hage G. Geingob
Current AffairsNational

Celebrating the Agricultural Legacy of Late President Dr. Hage G. Geingob

February 23, 2024
By Kaleb Nghishidivali
Rietfontein, 22 February-In a poignant ceremony organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, the life and contributions of the late President Dr. Hage G. Geingob were celebrated with a focus on his profound connection to agriculture. The event, held at Rietfontein National Youth Services training center, Otjozondjupa region, in recognition of President Geingob’s deep-rooted passion for farming, highlighted his role as a unifier and problem solver in the agricultural community.
President Geingob, known for his affinity for agriculture, was commemorated as a man who not only embraced farming but also understood its significance in the socio-economic fabric of the nation.
Speakers at the event reiterated his commitment to the agricultural sector, portraying him as a visionary leader who recognized the potential of agriculture to uplift communities and drive national development.
One of the notable aspects of President Geingob’s agricultural legacy was his farm located in the Otavi area, where he actively engaged in various farming activities. His hands-on approach to farming endeared him to many, and his farm served as a symbol of his dedication to the sector.
Throughout the ceremony, attendees reflected on President Geingob’s remarkable qualities as a unifier. Many speakers highlighted his ability to bridge divides and foster cooperation, emphasizing his role in bringing together stakeholders to address the challenges faced by farmers.
Geingob’s reputation as a problem solver was underscored, with numerous anecdotes shared about his efforts to find innovative solutions to agricultural issues.
Post Views: 62
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rundu sets for mass demonstrations against practice of...

June 16, 2023

Otjiwarongo Municipality Ensures Residents Won’t Be Relocated to...

August 25, 2023

Fly Etosha Plans to Re-Apply for Air Transport...

May 11, 2023

Ndevashiya Highlights Agricultural Equipment Delivery and Urges Water...

August 30, 2023

More than 100 Stateless Individuals in Windhoek’s Katutura...

June 22, 2023

British High Commission in Windhoek celebrates the Queen’s...

June 21, 2022

Parliamentary Committee Wraps Up Oversight Visit to Address...

August 30, 2023

Cipla recalls batches of Coryx Throat Spray

July 5, 2022

ROSATOM has obtained the construction permit for the...

May 20, 2022

A Severe Cold Front Sweeps Across the Nation

July 14, 2023
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.