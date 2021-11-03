Trending Now
Cattle marketing increases in Namibia
Cattle marketing increases in Namibia

November 3, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 3 — Namibia’s marketing of cattle during the third quarter of 2021 increased in comparison to that of a year ago, according to the Meat Board of Namibia.
According to the Meat Board, a total of 69,811 cattle were marketed from July to September, an increase of 2.3 percent from 68,239 cattle during the same quarter in 2020.
The improved performance of the sector was driven by a significant increase in the number of cattle slaughtered by export-approved slaughterhouses that more than doubled their slaughtering during the third quarter of this year, while butchers and live exports decreased significantly, the Meat Board said in a report released Monday.
A total of 170,838 cattle had been marketed since the start of this year, down 12.39 percent from last year, the Meat Board of Namibia reported. (Xinhua)

