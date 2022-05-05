Cashier accused of stealing from her workplace in Swakopmund

Trending Now
Crime

May 5, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 5 May 2022 – A 29-year-old old cashier charged with theft from her employer has been released on bail of N$5 000 and her case was postponed to 22 June due to a lack of evidence.

She was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing an amount of N$1 800 from a tourist clothing shop where she worked and appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

It is alleged she took small amounts when customers paid their debts or bought items.

Her boss started noticing some money missing and after all the calculations were made, suspicions were confirmed.

The cashier pleaded guilty and confessed to the theft.

Magistrate Nelao Brown set bail of N$5000 bail on the basis of cooperation by the accused and she was released from police custody while investigations continue. – Namibia Daily News

 

 

