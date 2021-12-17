Capturing sons of drug lord “El Chapo” Mexico’s own job, says president

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 17 — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said it was up to the country’s authorities to capture the fugitive sons of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The Mexican government does not allow foreign forces to carry out law enforcement measures in the country, Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference, following an offer by the U.S. government to reward their capture.

“If they are in national territory, it is up to our authorities to arrest them; no foreign force is allowed to take action in this matter … in our territory,” he told reporters.

Washington on Wednesday offered up to 5 million U.S. dollars for information leading to the capture or conviction of Guzman’s sons, who are believed to be high-ranking members of the world’s largest drug-trafficking organization Sinaloa Cartel.

Lopez Obrador said the reward is part of Washington’s strategy to combat the trafficking of synthetic drugs, especially fentanyl, given the high number of deaths from the substance in the United States. – XINHUA